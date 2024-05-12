Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Trading Down 4.2%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 3,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. The company's Alpha-DaRT technology is in clinical trials for various forms comprising skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, lung, liver, and breast cancers; preclinical or pending clinical studies for brain and other cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

