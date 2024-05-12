Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Smoore International Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.74.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. The company researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients.

