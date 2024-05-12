Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.70 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.70 ($0.42). Approximately 42,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 58,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.40).
Hercules Site Services Stock Up 5.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £21.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3,370.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24.
Hercules Site Services Company Profile
Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.
