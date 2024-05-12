Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Trading 41.9% Higher

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 41.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Maris-Tech Stock Up 41.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Maris-Tech
Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.
