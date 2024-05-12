Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Trading Down 1.2%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.96. 17,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 49,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

Tenaz Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of C$21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.219308 EPS for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

