Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading Down 0.1%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Scheid Vineyards Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

About Scheid Vineyards

(Get Free Report)

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.