Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Up 2%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 38,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Code Chain New Continent Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.
Code Chain New Continent Company Profile
Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.
