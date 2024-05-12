Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 1.5% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. 125,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 225,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Agora Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 61.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

About Agora

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 143,501 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

