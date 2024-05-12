Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Rises By 275.3%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,511,900 shares, a growth of 275.3% from the April 15th total of 402,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.0 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $1.49 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

