Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8,227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWM opened at $22.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

