Mount Lucas Management LP Has $833,000 Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GREK. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 69,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 84,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GREK opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

