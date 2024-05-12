Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.8 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $37,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,835.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

