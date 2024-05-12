Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after purchasing an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,070,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after buying an additional 180,674 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,698,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GS opened at $454.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $458.75.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.