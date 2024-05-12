Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 15,480 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,378.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 40.16% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Expensify by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth $178,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Expensify by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

