Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $657,083.34

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $57.74 million and approximately $657,083.34 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002260 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,971,776,655 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

