Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the April 15th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Astronics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.64. Astronics has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $228,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 856.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

