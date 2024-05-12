Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Up 51.5% in April

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ BBLG opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. Bone Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.24.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

