Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Augmedix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Augmedix

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,932.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,323 shares of company stock worth $1,005,527. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 308.50% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.