Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 283,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Avalo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $10.85 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $1,130.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.