Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

AUVIP opened at $5.35 on Friday. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

