Barclays Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $31.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Energizer Stock Up 1.0 %

ENR opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 28.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 1,508,081 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Energizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Energizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,270,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 12.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

