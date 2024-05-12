Scotiabank Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $54.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.69.

NYSE:EQT opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EQT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EQT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after acquiring an additional 632,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,678,000 after acquiring an additional 265,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

