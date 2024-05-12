Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.86 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.18.

EURN stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. Euronav has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $4.57 dividend. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $18.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 93.74%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Euronav by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

