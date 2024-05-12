Roth Mkm Trims FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price to $6.75

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIGS. Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.39 on Friday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $915.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,200 shares of company stock worth $237,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FIGS by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 176.6% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 86,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55,076 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

