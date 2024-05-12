Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $23.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.