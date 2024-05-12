Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) PT Raised to $62.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

EVRG opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Evergy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 111,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 4,661.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,253,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

