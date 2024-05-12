Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $102,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.