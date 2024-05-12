Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Compass Point from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $25.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 46,316 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,901,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,726,000 after acquiring an additional 116,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

