Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $169.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Williams Trading restated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.42.

Get Crocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Crocs by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Crocs by 100.2% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 53,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.