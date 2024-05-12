TD Cowen Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $7.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 21.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 381,810 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $299,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

