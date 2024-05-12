WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) PT Raised to $24.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KLG opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in WK Kellogg by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

