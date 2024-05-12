Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Read More
