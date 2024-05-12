Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $57.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RPD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Rapid7 by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 80.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

