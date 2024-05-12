Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.73.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

