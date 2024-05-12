Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,332.80 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $617.99 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $617.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,308.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,163.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

