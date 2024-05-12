Berger Financial Group Inc Has $832,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $4,941,000. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $160.75 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

