Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 315,693 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

