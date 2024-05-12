Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

