Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $218.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

