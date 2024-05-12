Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Boosted by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.