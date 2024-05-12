Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RLTY opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $14.86.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
