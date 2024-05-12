Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PSF opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

