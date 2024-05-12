RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

OPP stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

