Cintas Co. (CTAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cintas has raised its dividend by an average of 92.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cintas to earn $16.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

CTAS opened at $700.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $658.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.21. Cintas has a twelve month low of $458.00 and a twelve month high of $704.84.

Cintas shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

