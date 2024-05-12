Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Winmark has increased its dividend by an average of 57.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of WINA opened at $372.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.85. Winmark has a one year low of $314.09 and a one year high of $451.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.60.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

