Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 10th

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Marathon Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 72.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.61.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

