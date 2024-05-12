ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 3rd

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

CNOB opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $772.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

