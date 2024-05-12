Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 29th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $17.44 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 51.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
