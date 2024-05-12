Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 29th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $17.44 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 51.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

