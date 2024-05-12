Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Clorox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,794,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day moving average is $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

