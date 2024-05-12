iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 807.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.84 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.